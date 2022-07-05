The CW Sets Fall Premiere Dates for ‘Walker,’ ‘Supernatural’ Prequels, ‘All American’

The CW will stay with its usual premiere strategy for the start of the 2022-23 season.

The network announced fall dates for its primetime lineup, and as usual most series will debut in October, a couple weeks after the big four broadcasters roll out most of their shows. One big exception for The CW is Stargirl, whose third season will debut Aug. 31 and bridge the summer and fall.

The rest of the slate — which features prequels to Supernatural (The Winchesters) and Walker (Walker: Independence) and the return of All American, plus a handful of lower-cost imports — will premiere starting Oct. 2 with Canadian dramas Family Law and Coroner. Kung Fu will pair with Stargirl beginning on Oct. 5, and Walker — the network’s most watched show on air in 2021-22 — and its prequel debut the following night.

All American and spinoff All American: Homecoming arrive on Oct. 10. The Winchesters premieres on Oct. 11 along with the Tom Welling-led import Professionals. Superman & Lois, The Flash, Nancy Drew and the final season of Riverdale, meanwhile, are set for later in the season, as is The CW’s other rookie series, DC Comics drama Gotham Knights.

The CW’s fall premiere dates are below. All times are ET/PT.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

8 p.m.: Stargirl

Sunday, Oct. 2

8 p.m.: Family Law

9 p.m.: Coroner

Wednesday, Oct. 5

9 p.m.: Kung Fu

Thursday, Oct. 6

8 p.m.: Walker

9 p.m.: Walker: Independence

Friday, Oct. 7

8 p.m.: iHeartRadio Music Festival (night two airs Oct. 8)

Monday, Oct. 10

8 p.m.: All American

9 p.m.: All American: Homecoming

Tuesday, Oct. 11

8 p.m.: The Winchesters

9 p.m.: Professionals

Friday, Oct. 14

8 p.m.: Penn & Teller: Fool Us

9 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway

Saturday, Oct. 22

8 p.m.: Criss Angel’s Magic With the Stars

9 p.m.: World’s Funniest Animals