Merger With PGA Won’t Impact The CW’s LIV Golf Coverage

The CW’s coverage of LIV Golf won’t be impacted by the upstart league’s merger with the PGA Tour.

“This is an exciting day to unify and grow the game of golf. There is no change to the LIV Golf event schedule for 2023 on The CW. We look forward to broadcasting seven more exciting tournaments this year featuring the world’s best golfers,” a The CW said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a surprising move revealed Tuesday morning, the PGA Tour is merging with the Saudi-backed startup competitor LIV Golf. The pact creates a new “collectively owned, for-profit entity to ensure that all stakeholders benefit from a model that delivers maximum excitement and competition among the game’s best players,” the organizations said.

As THR reported, the merger creates more opportunities in the TV space for the combined effort.

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf had been in an extended feud, with the latter (financed almost entirely by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund the PIF) poaching high-profile PGA golfers with guaranteed contracts. LIV filed an antitrust suit against the PGA Tour, and the PGA countersued arguing that the PIF is really running LIV’s day-to-day operations.

LIV Golf is The CW’s first foray into sports. The network, formerly a joint venture between Paramount Global’s CBS Studios and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Warner Bros. TV, was sold late last year to station group Nexstar. CBS Studios and WBTV each retain 12.5 percent stakes in the network.

Nexstar is reshaping the network in a bid to make it profitable. The network was never designed to be profitable but rather as a source of revenue for its parent companies via streaming deals and foreign sales. With both having dried up with the launches of Paramount+ and Max, CBS Studios and WBTV sold the network.

The CW landed television rights to LIV Golf in January with a deal to air 14 events this year. The events have not performed well for The CW, which recently drew the ire of golf fans after the network cut away from a close competition.