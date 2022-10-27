The CW’s ‘Nancy Drew’ to End With Season 4

Nancy Drew is sticking around The CW for one last case.

The drama starring Kennedy McMann as the teen sleuth will end with its upcoming fourth season on the broadcast network that is now owned by station group Nexstar. Sources say cast and crew were informed of the decision Wednesday afternoon. Season four is currently in production, with the fourth and final season set to be part of The CW’s midseason schedule next year. (A formal premiere date has not yet been announced.)

“We are so honored and proud to have brought Nancy Drew’s iconic determination, individuality and resilience to life in a years-long collaboration with incredible creative talents in front of the camera, behind the scenes and among our studio and network partners,” said showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu. “Our hearts are full of gratitude, knowing that we are able to bring this chapter to a close with intentionality, inclusivity and kindness — and of course with plenty of sleuthing twists, supernatural scares and star-crossed romance along the way. We are especially indebted to our wonderful fan community, whose connection with our themes and stories has meant the world to us. Season four will be a worthy and resonant payoff for their continued love and support.”

Nancy Drew is one of the small handful of U.S. scripted originals to have survived for the 2022-23 season. The CW, ahead of its formal sale to Nexstar, canceled more than half of its scripted originals roster in May. Nexstar took control of the network, which had been a joint venture between Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios, this month. The series, produced by CBS Studios, was part of a broadcast only deal that Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire had with the Paramount-backed studio. The final season news comes a few months after The CW canceled Nancy Drew spinoff Tom Swift after one season.

With Nexstar officially taking over The CW this month, CEO Mark Pedowitz stepped down from his role as broadcast’s longest-tenured network boss after more than a decade. Other executives, including the heads of finance and marketing, have since been pushed out as Nexstar plots a future for the network that will focus on affiliates and cheaper originals as it plots to make The CW profitable for the first time.

It’s worth noting that The CW was never designed to be profitable but rather make money for its studio parents. Both CBS Studios and Warners made billions from its programming on The CW thanks to lucrative foreign sales and a $1 billion Netflix output deal. With the arrivals of HBO Max and Paramount+, those domestic and foreign streaming rights became vital to keep in-house to build both platforms. With both revenue-generating business models no longer making sense, CBS Studios and Warners sold The CW to Nexstar.

“It has been the greatest pleasure to begin my career as one small part of Nancy Drew’s endless legacy,” said McMann. “What a privilege to walk in her shoes for as long as I have, to be inspired by her and to grow with her. I wish our incredible fans could feel the heart and passion of our crew that has been ever-present on and off screen, day in and day out since the very beginning. You are every bit a part of this incredible show as we are. Thank you, thank you, thank you for every ounce of passion and kindness you have shared with me and with each other.”

McMann, Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon and Riley Smith star in the series.

Nancy Drew joins The Flash and Riverdale as CW scripted originals that will end during the current 2022-23 broadcast season. In addition to those three, The CW’s scripted roster also includes All American and its Homecoming spinoff, Kung Fu, Superman & Lois, Walker and its spinoff Independence, as well as fellow rookies Gotham Knights and Supernatural prequel The Winchesters.