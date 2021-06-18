‘The Daily Show’ Co-Creators to Mark 25th Anniversary With Charity Fundraiser Featuring Original Correspondents

The first episode of The Daily Show aired on July 22, 1996, meaning the milestone 25th anniversary is just weeks away. Co-creators Madeleine Smithberg and Lizz Winstead will mark the anniversary on July 19 with a virtual benefit for the latter’s nonprofit Abortion Access Front that will feature the pair and some original correspondents dishing on their early experiences on the Comedy Central show.

Confirmed to attend are A. Whitney Brown, Beth Littleford and Brian Unger with other surprise guests expected and a program that will also include a Q&A. “Back in the 1990s, cable was the Wild West. You couldn’t have done The Daily Show on network TV. In cable, you had more freedom, but it didn’t bring in the big bucks like network TV did. It was a tradeoff,” Winstead recalls of the show that was first hosed by Craig Kilborn before passing the baton to Jon Stewart and currently Trevor Noah. “The Daily Show changed the whole equation. How it came to be is really a story that has never been told by all of us in a room!”

Smithberg adds, “Twenty five years is a long time! It is staggering to see that what Lizz and I created became both a cultural force and a launching pad for so many other shows and careers. Time to break out the party hats!”

Tickets and more information about the Rushtix event can be found here.