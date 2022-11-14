Trevor Noah Sets Next Act With ‘Off the Record’ Tour

Trevor Noah’s 2023 is taking shape.

On Jan. 20, the outgoing Daily Show host is set to kick off his latest world tour, which he’s calling the Off the Record tour. The launch date for what will have him visiting 28 U.S. cities is a little over a month after he wraps his seven-year stint as the face of Comedy Central. The tour, which is being produced by Live Nation, begins at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta and makes stops in cities including New Orleans, Austin, Texas, Boston, San Francisco and New York. In certain spots, Noah is doing lengthier stints than his Daily Show schedule previously allowed.

In late September, Noah announced that his time at The Daily Show was up, citing a desire to be back on the road, learning and exploring. “I spent two years [of the pandemic] in my apartment, not on the road, and when I got back out there again, I realized that there’s another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring,” he said at the time. “I miss learning other languages, I miss going to other countries and putting on shows, I miss being everywhere and doing everything.” He’s scheduled to formally sign off on Dec. 8.

Despite a demanding schedule over the last seven years, which has also had him tethered to New York four days a week, Noah never stopped touring. In fact, save the early days of the pandemic, he’s spent most weekends on the road. During his Daily Show run, theaters became arenas, and Noah solidified his status as one the most successful comics working, having sold up shows across five continents. He’s racked up Netflix specials, too, including his latest, I Wish You Would, which drops on the service Nov. 22. Noah has historically veered away from political humor during his stand-up sets, and the new special is no different.

The Off the Record tour will have the South African stand-up hit international cities, too, though those dates and destinations have yet to be announced.