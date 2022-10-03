‘The Daily Show’ Will Continue (on Comedy Central) Without Trevor Noah

The Daily Show will go on without Trevor Noah.

Sources close to the production tell The Hollywood Reporter that the long-running late-night series will indeed continue on at Comedy Central despite industry speculation that it could move to streamer Paramount+ after Noah signs off.

Noah stunned Comedy Central and Paramount executives Thursday night with his announcement that he would be leaving the show after a seven-year run. Sources say that Chris McCarthy — the Paramount exec who oversees Comedy Central, MTV and a slew of other linear cable networks — and staffers with the show and higher up at the conglomerate didn’t find out until Noah’s announcement that the host planned to leave The Daily Show. What’s more, McCarthy had lunch with Noah on Wednesday to discuss his future on the late-night show but the host gave no indication he was going to announce his departure a day later.

“I feel like it’s time,” Noah told viewers Thursday night, which marked almost seven years to the day after he took over for Jon Stewart. “I spent two years [of the pandemic] in my apartment, not on the road, and when I got back out there again, I realized that there’s another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring. I miss learning other languages, I miss going to other countries and putting on shows, I miss being everywhere and doing everything.”

Noah in June extended his option to remain at the center of The Daily Show for another two years. Sources note he also had an option for another year that would have taken him through the 2024-25 season. That made Noah’s decision to leave an additional surprise for everyone at Paramount and with The Daily Show.

The timing of Noah’s final episodes has not yet been determined as sources say those conversations are expected to begin this week. Once Noah’s sign-off from The Daily Show has been finalized, McCarthy and execs at Paramount-owned Comedy Central will begin to discuss who will take over the helm of The Daily Show.

“In time, we will turn to the next chapter of The Daily Show and all of our incredible correspondents will be at the top of that list. Until then, we are focused on celebrating Trevor and thanking him for his many contributions,” a Comedy Central spokesperson said in a statement to THR.

Comedy Central already has a solid roster of Daily Show correspondents to consider with the likes of Desi Lydic, Roy Wood Jr., Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta and Dulcé Sloan.

As THR reported Friday, Noah is eager to spend more time touring, where he is among the rare breed of comedians who can sell out massive arenas, as well as doing things like podcasting, writing another book, acting and increasing his contributions as a producer. Noah continues to have a deal with Paramount for his Day Zero production company and has multiple projects in the works for the company. His commitment to taping The Daily Show has largely prevented him from becoming more involved in those.