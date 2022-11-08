‘The Empress’: Netflix Orders Season 2





Period drama series The Empress is set to return to Netflix for a second season, the streamer said on Tuesday.

Stars Devrim Lingnau, who plays the titular Austrian Empress Elisabeth “Sisi,” and Philip Froissant, who plays husband Emperor Franz-Joseph I will return for season 2, along with fellow cast members Melika Foroutan, Johannes Nussbaum, Almila Bagriacik and Jördis Triebel. The drama’s writer and showrunner is Katharina Eyssen.

The first season, launched in September, introduced the rebellious Elisabeth, her relationship with the emperor, his mother and his unpredictable brother, as well as enemy troops threatening the empire. “The historical drama has captivated audiences around the world, appearing in Netflix’s global top 10 non-English TV list for five straight weeks and topping the top 10 in 88 countries around the world, including Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., Italy, Austria, Switzerland, Australia and its home country Germany,” Netflix said.

“I am incredibly grateful that we were able to touch so many different people in Germany and all over the world with our series,” said Eyssen. “The story of Elisabeth’s life is a story of the power of love, but also of the courage to be different, and of hope for a better future, and that is what we need at this time. That’s why we are very happy to be able to continue telling this exciting story.”

Said Netflix vp of content for DACH Germany, Austria and Switzerland Katja Hofem: “It is wonderful to see that our very own interpretation of this popular historical figure has generated interest and enthusiasm among so many people. It shows that people want to see more of Elisabeth.”