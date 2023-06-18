Hollywood Flashback: The Ewoks Gave Star Wars a Taste of Emmys Glory

Aubree Miller (left) as Cindel and Eric Walker (right) as Mace, siblings who get stranded on Endor and seek the help of Ewoks like Wicket (second from left) in the ABC movie The Ewok Adventure.

The Star Wars universe has been part of recent Emmy conversations thanks to spinoff series like The Mandalorian and Andor. Back in 1985, the TV movie The Ewok Adventure did the same.

Centered on the beloved characters introduced in 1983’s Return of the Jedi, Ewok Adventure was the first television project from Star Wars creator George Lucas (the film was a theatrical release abroad, called Caravan of Courage, An Ewok Adventure). The screenplay came from Bob Carrau (who would go on to write 14 episodes of an Ewoks children’s TV series), based on Lucas’ story about a human family whose star cruiser crashes on the forest planet of Endor, stranding two children who enlist the fluffy but fierce, bear-like Ewoks to help them find their parents.

Warwick Davis reprised his Return of the Jedi role as Wicket the Ewok. It debuted as the ABC Sunday Night Movie on Nov. 25, 1984, and some radio stations broadcast an audio track simultaneously so that viewers could experience it in a sort of “surround sound.”

THR was a fan: “Ewok Adventure is sheer enchantment and excitement,” read the review. “The execution is technically lavish, offering big-screen entertainment value. Children should lap it up, and special effects wizardry should impress adult fantasy fans.”

That it did: The movie was Emmy nominated in 1985 for outstanding children’s program and earned a special juried award for its visual effects.

