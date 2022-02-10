Joe Hill’s ‘The Fireman’ in the Works as TV Series from Walden Media (Exclusive)

Joe Hill is lighting up a new TV project. The horror author is teaming with Walden Media to develop a series based on his 2016 novel, The Fireman.

In The Fireman, the United States is rocked by a plague that is highly contagious and causes those who are infected to burst into flames. Millions have caught the disease, nicknamed Dragonscale. There is no antidote. Cremation squads have popped up, roaming the streets to exterminate those they believe have Drgonscale. Amid this chaos, an infected nurse is set on a new path after a chance meeting with a mysterious man known as the Fireman.

Hill will executive produce along with Walden Media’s Frank Smith and Naia Cucukov. Hill, the son of Stephen King, has had his novel NOS4A2 adapted for AMC, while the upcoming Universal/Blumhouse film The Black Phone is adapted from his short story of the same name.

“We’re so excited to be working with celebrated author Joe Hill on The Fireman. I can’t imagine a timelier book to be developing into a series,” said Walden CEO Frank Smith in a statement. “The Fireman showcases a theme that Walden holds very dear — the idea of celebrating ordinary people who rise in extraordinary circumstances.”

The Fireman news comes as Walden is announcing several hires and promotions. Cher Harwysh departs Netflix to join Walden as svp of physical production. Jennifer Preston has joined Walden as vp of development. Julia Friley has been promoted to creative executive. Harwysh and Bosari will report to Walden CEO Smith, while Friley will report to Walden’s evp of development and production, Naia Cucukov.

The Walden-produced Finch, starring Tom Hanks, recently debuted on Apple. The company’s other credits include the Paramount film Rumble and Netflix’s The Babysitter’s Club.