‘The Flash’ Alum Carlos Valdes to Star Opposite Mae Whitman in Hulu Musical

Carlos Valdes is returning to his musical theater background.

The Flash alum has been tapped to star opposite Mae Whitman (Good Girls, Parenthood) in Hulu’s original musical Up Here. The casting marks a return to musicals for Valdes, who made his Broadway debut in 2013 in the Tony-winning Once.

Up Here is described as a musical romantic comedy that is set in New York City in the waning days of 1999. It follows one couple as they fall in love and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves — and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears and fantasies that lives inside their heads.

Valdes will play Miguel, who is described as sensitive and thoughtful with an artistic sensibility and romantic streak. The character has always struggled with the feeling that he doesn’t quite belong but after a cataclysmic break-up, has decided to reinvent himself and ditch a promising career as a video game concept artist for the lucrative world of investment banking as he vows to never get hurt again.

Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hansen, Tick Tick Boom), Danielle Sanchez-Witzel (The Carmichael Show) and Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Frozen, WandaVision) are all writing and executive producing the series from Disney’s 20th Television and Old 320 Sycamore Productions. Thomas Kail (Hamilton) and Jennifer Todd also exec produce, with the former set to direct. Levenson will serve as showrunner for the eight-episode romantic comedy. Songwriting duo Anderson-Lopez and Lopez will both pen original music for Up Here.

Valdes is best known for his role as Cisco on The CW’s DC Comics drama The Flash. He departed the series last June after a seven-season run and has since appeared in the Starz drama Gaslit. He’s repped by the Talent House and Daniel Pancotto.