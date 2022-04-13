‘The Flash’s’ Jesse L. Martin to Star in NBC’s ‘The Irrational’

Jesse L. Martin is plotting for a future without The Flash.

The actor, who plays Joe West in The CW DC Comics series, has closed a deal to star in the NBC drama pilot The Irrational.

The Irrational is based on Dan Ariely’s Predictably Irrational and revolves around a world-renowned professor of behavioral science who lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, corporations and law enforcement. However, he meets his match in a female domestic terror suspect who turns his world upside down.

Martin will star as Alec Baker, the professor with a unique insight into human nature. The role is in first position. Sources say Martin will return for the previously announced ninth season of The Flash but will no longer be a series regular, though he is expected to appear in multiple episodes. The CW renewed The Flash in March. While no formal announcement has been made, sources say there has been talk of the series coming to a conclusion with an abbreviated final season.

Arika Mittman penned the script for The Irrational and exec produces alongside Sam Baum and Mark Goffman. Author Ariely is attached as a consultant on the drama from Universal Television.

Martin, repped by ICM Partners and McGowan/Rodriguez Management, counts Law & Order, Ally McBeal, New York Undercover and Broadway’s Rent among his credits.

Click here for more details on this year’s crop of broadcast pilots.