‘The Flight Attendant’ Adds Trio of Regulars to Season 2 Cast

A host of actors have booked tickets for The Flight Attendant‘s second season.

Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and J.J. Soria will be series regulars on the HBO Max comedic thriller, which is currently filming season two. Six actors — Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera and Shohreh Aghdashloo — will recur on the series.

Season one regulars Kaley Cuoco, Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz and Rosie Perez are all set to return, as will recurring guest stars T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson and Audrey Grace Marshall.

Season two of The Flight Attendant finds Cassie (Cuoco) living her best sober life in Los Angeles and moonlighting as a CIA asset. When an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue. Production is underway in Los Angeles, Berlin and Reykjavik.

McRae (ABC’s Rebel, Fox’s Pitch) will play Benjamin Berry, a career CIA officer with a habit of getting a little too involved with his assets. Hernandez (Netflix’s Soundtrack) plays Gabrielle Diaz, a calculating bounty hunter whose impulse control issues can get in the way of her job. Soria (Gentefied) plays Esteban, Gabrielle’s partner and lover who tries to stay levelheaded while on the job, not always successfully.

Steve Yockey created The Flight Attendant,which is based on a novel by Chris Bohjalian. Yockey and Natalie Chaidez are co-showrunners of the Warner Bros. TV series and executive produce along with Cuoco (via her Yes, Norman Productions); Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden of Berlanti Productions; Yes, Norman’s Suzanne McCormack; and Silver Tree.

McRae is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, Viewpoint and attorney Erik Hyman; Hernandez by UTA, Management 360 and Paul Hastings; Soria by Pakula/King & Associates and Goodman Genow; Hines by ICM Partners, Principal Entertainment LA and Goodman Genow; Ennis by UTA and Underground; Martin by Curtis Brown Group, CAA and ID Public Relations; Cho by WME, Sarah Martin, Fox Rothschild LLP and Ken Phillips Publicity Group; Cabrera by APA, Principal Entertainment LA, Goodman Genow and Viewpoint; and Aghdashloo by CAA, Round Table Entertainment and Nancy Seltzer & Associates.