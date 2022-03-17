‘The Flight Attendant’ Sets Cassie on Top-Secret Course in Season 2 Trailer

After a wild first-season landing full of mystery and intrigue, the second season of The Flight Attendant is readying for a smoother takeoff.

The teaser trailer for season two of the Kaley Cuoco-starring vehicle dropped on Thursday and reveals that Cuoco’s flight attendant, Cassie, begins her return ride on the HBO Max dark comedy hoping for a fresh start. Committed to her sobriety, the recovering alcoholic has moved to Los Angeles and is in a new relationship, while also picking up a “part-time job” as a CIA asset.

“I know we said no more secrets, but there’s a little more,” she says at one point, as her cover begins to unravel. When she finds herself tempted by familiar behavior, an older version of herself then begins to creep back in. The teaser shows Cuoco playing two versions of Cassie this season, as this season’s voice-in-her head reveals itself to be a less-sober version of Cassie.

The eight-episode second season of the murder mystery/recovery drama will release weekly with two episodes, the first couple releasing on April 21.

The Flight Attendant, which launched as a limited series and based its first season on the novel of the same name by New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian, released to much acclaim. The tonally unique series — about an alcoholic flight attendant who wakes up in a hotel room with a murdered passenger and no memory of what happened — received eight Emmy nominations, critical acclaim and was a streaming success for the then-newly launched HBO Max.

“If you don’t get picked up, you go, ‘Oh, that was just a limited series.’ If you do get picked up, you’re like, ‘Yeah, fuck that. We’re doing season two!'” Cuoco had told The Hollywood Reporter going into launch, and ahead of the show’s quick renewal.

The first season saw its production impacted by the pandemic, as it was one of the first shows to return to filming following the shutdown, and launched in November of 2020. The second season continues its jet-setting feel, having filmed in Los Angeles, Berlin and Reykjavik.

The logline for season two reads: Cassie Bowden (Cuoco) is living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.

Returning series regulars, along with Cuoco, are Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz and Rosie Perez. They are joined by Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria in season two. T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson and Audrey Grace Marshall return as recurring stars. New guest stars include Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, Shohreh Aghdashloo and Sharon Stone playing Cuoco’s onscreen mother.

Creator Steve Yockey returns as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Natalie Chaidez. Greg Berlanti, Cuoco, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Suzanne McCormack and Silver Tree are executive producers; Jess Meyer is co-executive producer; Bonnie Munoz is producer.

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Cuoco’s Yes, Norman Productions and Berlanti Productions.