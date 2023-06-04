‘The Full Monty’ Star Hugo Speer Says He Was Dropped From Disney+ Spinoff After Runner Saw Him Naked in Trailer

Hugo Speer, known for his role in 1997’s The Full Monty, is opening up about why he believes he was unfairly let go from the upcoming Disney+ television spinoff of the hit movie.

The actor starred as Guy in the 90s film that followed six unemployed steel workers as they form a male striptease act. Decades later, he was among several original castmembers set to reprise their roles in the series, which is set to premiere June 14.

But everything changed when Disney said Speer’s contract was terminated for “inappropriate conduct” during filming in Manchester, England. During a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Hugo claimed that a runner, with some on-set experience, knocked on his trailer when he was changing, and while he claims he told her to wait a minute, she opened the door anyway. The actor said he hid behind a wardrobe and was confused at why she didn’t leave when she realized he was changing.

A few days passed and that’s when Hugo said a producer pulled him aside while on set and told him, “There’s been a couple of complaints about you.”

Huge responded, “What?’ I’ve never, in 31 years, had a single complaint about my conduct.” The actor said the producer then proceeded to tell him, “You’ve been seen undressed in your trailer.”

After being “told I’d made members of the crew feel ‘uncomfortable,'” Hugo said he was left “shocked.”

“I tried to think back and remembered the runner, but she hadn’t said anything since she opened the door on me,” he added. “Not ‘that was a bit awkward.’ Nothing. We just carried on doing our jobs.”

He ended up being sent home for several weeks, hoping it would all be worked out, but Hugo said after an investigation, his character was written out of the rest of the series and he was terminated.

According to a copy of an investigation report that he received, Hugo said he was accused of being seen undressed in his trailer by a costume trainee, and she complained she had seen him walking naked by an open door in his trailer.

Since being let go from the project, Hugo said he hasn’t worked. “It was tragi-comic, but they didn’t realise how badly affected I was,” the actor told the outlet. “I went into massive, deep shock. As you can see, I’m still kind of there.”

After everything, Hugo said he also struggled with depression and his mental health. He added, “They’ve taken my job. They’ve taken my reputation. They’ve taken my money. They’ve taken my mental health.”

A Disney spokesperson said in a statement to the Daily Mail, saying, “Last year, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Hugo Speer on the set of The Full Monty. As is policy, an independent investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his contract, with immediate effect.”

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Disney reps for comment.