‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Star Alexis Rodney Joins Guy Ritchie’s Netflix Series ‘The Gentlemen’ (Exclusive)

Rising Brit star Alexis Rodney, seen in Guardians of the Galaxy, Outlander and the upcoming Dungeons and Dragons film (alongside Regé-Jean Page and Chris Pine), has joined The Gentlemen, Guy Ritchie’s Netflix series inspired by his own 2019 Miramax action comedy, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Rodney — who recently shot dark comedy Young Gun — joins an ensemble cast led by Theo James (The White Lotus), and also including Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Kaya Scodalerio (Crawl), Daniel Ings (I Hate Suzie), Joely Richardson (Lady Chatterley’s Lover), Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick) and Vinnie Jones (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels).

In a story closely linked to the 2019 film The Gentlemen and set in the same world, the 8-part series will follow James’ character Eddie Horniman, who inherits his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of the biggest weed farm in Europe.

Filming on the series is now underway in the U.K., with Ritchie directing the first two episodes. Ritchie created The Gentlemen and co-wrote the pilot with Matthew Read, and also executive produces along with Marn Davies, Ivan Atkinson, Marc Helwig for Miramax TV, and Will Gould and Frith Tiplady for Moonage Pictures. Hugh Warren is the series’ producer.

The original film, starring Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Colin Farrell, Jeremy Strong and Henry Golding was a major box office hit, earning in excess of $115 million on a budget of $22 million.

Rodney is represented by the Identity Agency Group and Grandview.