‘The Good Doctor’ Renewed for Seventh Season on ABC

ABC continues to shore up its lineup for the 2023-24 season.

The network has picked up a seventh season of its medical drama The Good Doctor, marking the third renewal in as many days for the network. Earlier in the week, ABC renewed The Rookie and Will Trent for 2023-24.

The Good Doctor is also poised to become a franchise, as ABC aired a backdoor pilot for a potential spinoff, titled The Good Lawyer, in March. Should it go to series, it will star Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman.

The Good Doctor remains among ABC’s most watched scripted shows, particularly with delayed and cross-platform viewing. The show’s same-day average of 3.3 million viewers jumps to 9.1 million after five weeks of multi-platform viewing, and its rating among the key advertising demographic of adults 18-49 grows nearly sixfold, from 0.32 to 1.85. In seven-day Nielsen ratings for this season, its 6.2 million viewers trails only the Sunday American Idol (6.58 million) and The Rookie (6.52 million) among ABC’s primetime shows.

Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature produce The Good Doctor, which is based on a Korean series. Freddie Highmore stars along with Richard Schiff, Hill Harper, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Paige Spara, Noah Galvin and Bria Samoné Henderson.

David Shore developed the show and serves as co-showrunner alongside Liz Friedman. They executive produce with Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, Thomas L. Moran, David Hoselton, Peter Blake, Jessica Grasl, Garrett Lerner, Mike Listo, Highmore, Shawn Williamson, David Kim and Sebastian Lee.

