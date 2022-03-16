‘The Great’ Creator Tony McNamara Inks Overall Deal With ABC Signature

Huzzah! ABC Signature is bringing Oscar- and Emmy-nominated writer Tony McNamara in house.

The creator of Hulu’s The Great, who most recently penned Disney’s live-action Cruella, has signed a two-year overall deal with the Jonnie Davis-led TV studio. Under the pact, McNamara will create, develop and supervise projects for the division of Disney Television Studios.

“Tony’s work on The Great and Cruella is sly, subversive and delicious, and we made it our mission to get this spectacular talent to our studio. Thankfully, he said ‘yes.’ We’re so excited to support him in whatever he wants to do next,” said Davis.

McNamara earned an Oscar nomination for his original screenplay for The Favourite, a script which earned him a BAFTA award, among other accolades. He’s currently writing the sequel to the Emma Stone-led Cruella and is also reteaming with his leading lady for the upcoming film Poor Things.

As for The Great, the Hulu royal dramedy starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult that is based on his stage play has already been renewed for a third season after earning a WGA Award for episodic comedy for its first two cycles.

In a November interview with The Hollywood Reporter podcast TV’s Top 5, McNamara opened up about his original plans for The Great to emulate Netflix Emmy winner The Crown to age up the cast, but after “falling in love” with his cast, he nixed that idea. Listen to the interview here.

McNamara is repped by UTA, Thruline and Frankfurt Kurnit.