‘The Great’ Renewed for Season 3 at Hulu

The Great will return for a third season on Hulu.

The critically acclaimed Catherine the Great dramedy has been renewed for a 10-episode third season. The announcement was made at Disney’s Television Critics Association winter press tour session.

The satiric series from showrunner Tony McNamara (The Favourite) stars Elle Fanning (Maleficent) as the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia’s history in a playfully loose take on history. The second season, which debuted in November, sees Catherine taking the throne as she struggles to bring enlightenment to the country.

McNamara told The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top 5 podcast in November that he didn’t have a specific vision for how many seasons the series would run. “I know a whole bunch of events that are interesting that you can hang things on,” he said. “At the moment, I try not to look too far ahead. At the end of season two, I didn’t quite know what season three was. I like not knowing what comes next. If you have a show with a great ensemble and a great bunch of characters, you can invent as you go for a while.”

The second season currently sports a 100 percent freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is nominated for three Critics Choice Awards. The series also stars Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.

The Great is from Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television (MRC is a co-owner of The Hollywood Reporter through a joint venture with Penske Media titled P-MRC).