Amazon Prime Video to Co-Premiere Season 5 of MGM-Distributed ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ in U.K. With Channel 4

Amazon Prime Video will co-premiere season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale to its members in the U.K. and Ireland later this year, sharing the latest season of the hit series starring Elisabeth Moss with British broadcaster Channel 4.

The news, unveiled on Monday, comes after the e-commerce giant closed its acquisition of the studio, which is the international distributor of the dystopian hit drama, earlier this year.



All four seasons of the show, based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Canadian author Margaret Atwood, are currently available on Channel 4’s streaming service All 4 and Prime.

“Over the series, The Handmaid’s Tale has remained reflective, high-quality and hard-hitting,” said Nick Lee, head of acquisitions at Channel 4. “We’re thrilled Channel 4 and All 4 audiences will be returning to Gilead to see further justice dispensed in the next riveting installment.”

In season 5, June (Moss) faces consequences for killing a key political leader of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly part of the United States. Facing a plunging birthrate, Gilead is ruled by a fundamentalist regime that forces the few remaining fertile women into sexual servitude in an attempt to repopulate a devastated world.

The Handmaid’s Tale is produced by MGM Television and executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Skukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark and Kim Todd.