‘The Idol’ Ratings Slip With Episode Two

The second episode of The Idol drew a smaller first-night audience than its series premiere.

HBO says 800,000 people watched the music-industry drama’s second outing Sunday night across all platforms. That’s down about 12 percent from the 913,000 people who watched the June 4 series premiere on its first night. Per HBO, streaming on Max was about even with the premiere, while viewing on HBO’s cable channel declined some.

The Tony Awards on CBS were the biggest draw on linear TV Sunday night, although with an audience of 4.31 million, the Broadway honors didn’t bring in nearly as many viewers as the June 4 NBA Finals game (11.91 million) the previous week.

HBO also notes that the premiere of The Idol has grown to 3.6 million viewers over its first week, a roughly fourfold increase over its opening night. That puts it a little ahead of the series premieres of Euphoria (3.3 million viewers) in 2019 and The White Lotus (3 million) in 2021. (Euphoria creator Sam Levinson is also a co-creator of The Idol, along with Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Reza Fahim.)

It’s worth noting, however, that linear ratings for Euphoria held steady and improved for The White Lotus in their second episodes. Euphoria also premiered before the launch of (HBO) Max, when the premium cabler’s streaming options were the less widely used HBO Now and HBO Go.

The audience watching The Idol on Max is significantly younger than the average viewer for the show on HBO — 21 years younger on average, per HBO.