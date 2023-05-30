‘The Idol’s’ Final Trailer Puts a Different Spin on HBO Drama

The final trailer for The Idol offers up a somewhat different angle on the HBO series.

The clip, coming six days before the show’s June 4 debut — and after frosty reviews (including one from The Hollywood Reporter) after screening at the Cannes Film Festival — slightly tones down the in-your-face provocation of two earlier teasers, one of which said The Idol comes “from the gutters of Hollywood.”

The new trailer instead foregrounds pop star Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) attempts to re-establish herself at the top of the charts after a nervous breakdown on her last tour. She’s guided — or maybe brainwashed? — by Tedros (Tesfaye), a Hollywood club owner who takes both a professional and personal interest in Jocelyn.

The five-episode drama, co-created by Euphoria’s Sam Levinson, Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, went through a creative overhaul partway through filming that saw a number of cast changes and the departure of original director Amy Siemetz. A Rolling Stone report in March claimed the show went “wildly, disgustingly off the rails” following the changes. Tesfaye called the report “ridiculous” in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Along with Depp and Tesfaye, The Idol’s cast includes Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son, and Hank Azaria. Levinson, Tesfaye and Fahim executive produce with Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson, Joe Epstein, Aaron L. Gilbert for BRON, and Sara E. White.

Watch the trailer below.