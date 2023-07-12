Emmys: Why ‘The Idol,’ ‘Silo’ and ‘Outlander’ Were Not Eligible

Unlike many awards shows, which simply honor the media that came out within a single year, the Emmys makes things a little more complicated, and that means nominations day can be a bit befuddling. Why wasn’t that show you just watched nominated for a prize? Well, because it was not eligible. But that one you watched last year? Well, yes, that’s in the running.

With that in mind, here’s some clarification on what seasons of TV actually did get kudos Wednesday.

What are the eligibility dates for the 2023 Emmys?

Shows that aired between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023, were eligible for the 2023 Emmys. To qualify, a series must have aired a required number of episodes before the May 31 cutoff. For most, that’s six. For documentary or hosted nonfiction, it’s three. The outliers to all of these rules are limited and anthology series, which must complete their runs by May 31.

In 2022, the TV Academy got rid of a “hanging episode” rule, which allowed studios to post episodes that aired after May 31 on a platform to be considered. Now, if a series begins before May 31, but airs a majority of their episodes after, it will be eligible in 2024. Episodes in an eligible season that air after May 31 could be considered in the 2024 competition with a show’s newest season or recognized as “orphaned” episodes in categories where that is relevant.

How does this impact the 2023 nominations?

Crucially, this means that while The Bear‘s second season just dropped on Hulu, its first season — which premiered on June 23, 2022 — is the one that was recognized with 13 nominations on Wedneday. The episodes that were released on June 22, 2023, will be in the race for the 2024 Emmys. (Yes, the TV Academy has to wait to give Jamie Lee Curtis a guest actor nod for her turn as Carmy Berzatto’s alcoholic mother, a role that seems primed for that category.)

Similarly, while Only Murders in the Building, Reservation Dogs and What We Do in the Shadows are all debuting new seasons in July and August, their previous outings are the ones that netted nominations: 11 for Only Murders, one for Reservation Dogs and four for What We Do in the Shadows.

And while summer used to be a fairly fallow time for new TV premieres, it is not anymore, which means a host of buzzy shows will have to wait patiently to see if the TV Academy is in their favor. Among those that could be in the race next year? The latest spate of Black Mirror nightmares, the seventh season of Outlander, Apple TV+’s Silo, Boots Riley’s well-received I’m a Virgo, and HBO’s much-discussed The Idol.

Speaking of The Idol co-creator Sam Levinson: His other HBO drama series, Euphoria, did not air a new season in the most recent eligibility window. Thus, last year’s best drama actress winner, Zendaya, will not be able to repeat.