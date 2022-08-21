‘The Idol’ Teaser Reveals Ensemble Cast, New Footage

A new teaser for HBO’s upcoming series The Idol introduces audiences to its ensemble cast, led by Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp.

Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennot, Hari Nef, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey, Anne Heche and Hank Azaria round out The Idol‘s cast.

The short glimpse at the series, co-created by Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson, Tesfaye and his producing partner Reza Fahim, doesn’t reveal much else, but it does teases the start of Depp and Tesfaye’s relationship.

The teaser opens with Tesfaye answering the phone, saying, “Hello, angel,” followed by scenes of Depp strutting into a record label, exercising, dancing and greeting adoring fans.

“That’s sex,” Adams’ character tells Levy’s, as she points to Depp filming a risqué music video outdoors. “This is sex?” Levy asks. “That’s sex. That’s what we’re selling,” Adams responds to a semi-shocked Levy.

The Idol is set in the Los Angeles music industry and centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult (Tesfaye), who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop singer (Depp).

Though the series was greenlit back in November 2021, it made changes to its cast and crew to fit a new creative direction in April 2022, after production had begun.

“The Idol’s creative team continues to build, refine and evolve their vision for the show, and they have aligned on a new creative direction,” HBO said in a statement at the time. “The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series.”

The premium cable outlet has yet to announce a release date for the series but teases it’ll be “coming soon.”