HBO’s Controversial ‘The Idol’ Gets Provocative New Trailer, Premiere Date

The sexy pop star drama series from 'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson released new footage ahead of its Cannes premiere and revealed a summer streaming date.

'The Idol' Trailer: Controversial HBO Drama Reveals Premiere Date

HBO’s controversial sexy pop star drama series The Idol has released a new trailer ahead of its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

The series from Sam Levinson (Euphoria), Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Reza Fahim that’s been criticized as “torture porn” by production insiders dropped new footage Monday:

The storyline: “After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (The Weeknd), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?”

A Rolling Stone report in March claimed the show went “wildly, disgustingly off the rails” and was a “shitshow” behind the scenes amid numerous rewrites and delays. Some of the debate was centered around swapping director Amy Seimetz (The Girlfriend Experience) for Euphoria‘s Levinson, who some claimed took the story in a more sexually “disturbing” and less feminist “rape fantasy … torture porn” direction, with the character of Jocelyn embracing the abusive Tedros to improve her music.

The series also underwent a creative overhaul early last year.

‘The Idol’

HBO issued a statement in response to the report: “The initial approach on the show and production of the early episodes, unfortunately, did not meet HBO standards so we chose to make a change. Throughout the process, the creative team has been committed to creating a safe, collaborative and mutually respectful working environment, and last year, the team made creative changes they felt were in the best interest of both the production and the cast and crew.”

The series will premiere at Cannes next month, and will debut on HBO and streaming service Max on June 4.

The show also stars Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son and Hank Azaria.

