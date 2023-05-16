Hulu Extends ‘The Kardashians’

File this one under “water is wet.”

Hulu is extending The Kardashians, handing out an order for another 20 episodes of the unscripted series featuring Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

The news was formally announced during Disney’s upfront presentation to Madison Avenue ad buyers Tuesday. The pickup comes ahead of the May 25 season three return of the unscripted series from Fulwell 73’s Ben Winston, who exec produces the show alongside Emma Conway, Elizabeth Jones, showrunner Danielle King, Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.

Hulu, which does not release traditional viewership data, says the series premiere of The Kardashians ranks as the most-watched debut in the history of the platform and the show remains its most-watched unscripted series in its history.

The Kardashians was ordered straight to series at Hulu in December 2020, two months after the family announced it would end Keeping Up With the Kardashians after a 20 seasons and 14 years. The E! series officially ended in 2021, with the Hulu show launching in spring 2022.

To date, 20 episodes of the series have already aired — all in 2022. The show’s initial order was for 40 episodes over two seasons, with Disney-backed Hulu splitting the seasons to spread the show across multiple quarters of the year. In keeping its 10-episode “seasons,” Tuesday’s 20-episode order will keep The Kardashians streaming on Hulu through season six.