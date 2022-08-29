‘The Kardashians’ Returns With Season 2 Trailer

The Kardashians are promising “insanity” ahead when they return for more of their Hulu reality series.

And while the synopsis for the second season of the reality TV family’s series promises to show the family’s unbreakable bond “as they navigate their public and private lives for the world to see,” the most high-profile storyline has been left out from the official trailer.

The nearly two-minute official first look at season two of The Kardashians, which debuts weekly starting Sept. 22, features each member of the Kardashian family opening up about their own struggles and triumphs of late. Kim Kardashian speaks of her “season of independence” and makes no mention of Pete Davidson, her first public relationship since filing for divorce from Kanye West last year.

The pair’s whirlwind romance came to an end after nine months of dating earlier this month. The SNL star was promised to be a topic of discussion on the new season after making his debut in the season one finale. The trailer, however, focuses on Kim’s other drama, covering her reaction to backlash over comments made in an interview about women in the workplace, and appears to reference the Met Gala Marilyn Monroe dress controversy when she describes herself as being both “the Marilyn and the Jackie.” At one point, she says, “I really feel that I’ve found my personal confidence.” Davidson was featured, albeit briefly, at the end of a season two teaser that dropped earlier this month and saw Kim mentioning her “boyfriend.” (THR has reached out to Hulu to clarify Davidson’s involvement.)

The official synopsis reads: “The family welcomes viewers back to stand with them through their biggest triumphs and struggles. From fiery romances and life changing milestones to unimaginable successes. The family bond remains unbreakable as they navigate their public and private lives for the world to see.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Khloé Kardashian, who also earlier this month welcomed her second baby with Tristan Thompson via surrogate amid reports of his cheating, says, “Going through what I went through was incredibly hard. I just feel that I’m a fish in a fish bowl.” A source with knowledge of the situation had told THR that Kardashian and Thompson had split up since the child was conceived and had not been interacting outside of matters related to co-parenting.

Kourtney Kardashian, meanwhile, is shown putting her own whirlwind love with new husband Travis Barker on display, as she appears in a wedding dress at some point around her double nuptials with the Blink-182 rocker, who is shown in the footage.

Kylie Jenner, who welcomed her second child with Travis Scott earlier this year, opens up to sister Kendall Jenner about her postpartum feelings, noting that she feels she should be happy with her new son, but has “cried nonstop for three weeks.” Kendall later speaks about Kylie’s professional absences, while matriarch Kris Jenner is seen getting emotional when talking about an unknown surgery she has to tell her family about.

“I wish we could have one boring day in this family,” sums up Khloé.

Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston executive produces The Kardashians alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones, with Danielle King serving as showrunner and executive producer. The first season, which saw the famous family jump from E! and into the Disney family after 20 hit seasons, premiered in April 2022. Two seasons of 20 episodes were ordered when the series was announced.