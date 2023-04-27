‘The Kardashians’ Season 3 Trailer Teases Kim and Kourtney Drama, Kanye West Divorce

More drama is in store for the Kardashians.

In the trailer for the third season of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the family teases that it has been a “whirlwind of a year” for them including a breakup, divorce, health scares and wedding drama.

The synopsis reads, “The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, co-parenting and building their own empires. Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm.”

In the opening moments of the trailer, Kim admits she wasn’t sure where they left off, only to be reminded that she was previously in a relationship with Pete Davidson. “Damn,” she says.

“Things change really quickly,” Kim says early on, later shown crying to sister Khloé Kardashian after being asked if she’s okay. The relationship with Davidson marked Kim’s first public relationship since filing for divorce from Kanye “Ye” West. The romance came to an end after nine months of dating.

Things only seem to get more chaotic as the trailer also teases Kim discussing her public divorce with West and the drama surrounding it including the “insane narrative” the rapper was publicly sharing at the time. “We stay silent through all the lies for my kids,” Kim emotionally tells the camera.

“I’m really good at being calm when there’s turbulence but this has been a whirlwind of a year,” Kris Jenner shares.

Other pivotal moments teased include Khloé battling melanoma on her face (“This was way more serious that I had anticipated it to be,” she says), Kylie Jenner (who welcomed her second child with Travis Scott last year) having a discussion with her sisters to be more aware of the “beauty standards” that they’re setting and an update on where Khloé stands with Tristan Thompson after they welcomed their second baby with via surrogate amid reports of his cheating. “I think he thinks let’s just ride this out. But, no. No chances,” she says.

The main drama teased for the upcoming season centers on tension between Kim and Kourtney after Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker in Milan.

“My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity,” Kourtney says, with Kim later sharing that she’s “confused how this narrative came into her head.”

“She felt like her wedding vibes were like stripped from her,” Kendall Jenner says of the situation.

“People think it’s a misunderstanding. It’s not. It’s who she is to her core,” Kourtney jabs.

“This tension goes way back,” Khloé explains.

The Kardashians Season 3 will debut weekly starting May 25.

Watch the trailer below.