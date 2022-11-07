‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Renewed Through 2025

The Kelly Clarkson Show will continue to sing through 2025.

NBCUniversal has renewed the syndicated daytime talk show for two additional seasons, taking the series fronted by the former American Idol breakout through its sixth season in 2025.

“Kelly Clarkson is one of the brightest stars of our time,” said Tracie Wilson, exec vp syndicated studios and E! News at NBCUniversal. “With more than 500 hours viewed on broadcast, cable and digital platforms since its launch, The Kelly Clarkson Show has been a home for stories that entertain, inspire important conversations and connect with loyal viewers across multiple generations in meaningful ways. Together, with our best-in-class producing team, we’ll continue to build on the show’s success and legacy.”

In its fourth season, The Kelly Clarkson Show has its largest station lineup yet as it airs in all 211 local markets in premier time periods across the country. The series is averaging 1.3 million viewers since its September return. That makes it the only syndicated talk show to grow in consecutive seasons — a feat not accomplished since 2014. The show is posting year-over-year double-digit gains in adults 25-54 in many top markets.

“As the fourth season reaches new heights of critical acclaim and viewership, Kelly has used her genuine warmth and natural curiosity to create an engaging, fun show. The Kelly Clarkson Show is a treasured part of our programming lineup, and we’re enthusiastic about its continued longevity,” said Valari Staab, chairman of NBCUniversal Local.

Clarkson hosts and exec produces the Daytime Emmy-winning series, with Alex Duda as showrunner.

The renewal comes amid a new wave of syndicated talk shows entering the market following the departure of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Another American Idol breakout, Jennifer Hudson, launched her show from Ellen producers Warner Bros. TV this season as the landscape also features programs fronted by Drew Barrymore, Karamo, Rachael Ray, Sherri Shepherd, Steve Wilkos and Tamron Hall.