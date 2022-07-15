Arabic Remake of Nordic Noir Hit ‘The Killing’ Launching on Saudi’s MBC

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
The Killing, the Danish TV crime series that helped ignite the Nordic Noir genre, landed an array of international awards — including a BAFTA — and sparked a sharp rise in demand for Faroese sweaters as worn by Sofie Gråbøl’s Detective Sarah Lund, has been given an Arabic-language remake.
Entitled Monataf Khater, the new adaptation is set to air on Shahid VIP, the subscription-based service of streaming platform Shahid of Saudi-owned Middle East broadcast giant MBC, with the action shifting from gloomy Copenhagen to sunny Cairo in Egypt, where the series was also filmed. Charisma Pictures, the scripted division of Charisma Group, produced the project, having acquired the rights from DR Sales. The series was written by Mohamed El Masry and directed by Sadeer Al Massoud (Qaid Majhol). Hossam Habbib served as director of photography.
Related Stories
Leading the cast are Bassel Khayat (Al Arrab, Tango), Riham Abdel Ghafour (Zay El Chams, Al Rahla) and Bassem Samra (Bent Esmaha Zaat, Menawra bi Ahliha).
“With its outstanding talent and gripping storylines, The Killing fast became a fan favorite and has gone on to earn a cult following across the world – not to mention a number of awards, including a BAFTA and International Emmy,” said Tareq Al Ibrahim, director of content at Shahid VIP. “We’re delighted to have teamed up with DR Drama and Charisma Pictures to create a new Arabic adaptation of the police procedural drama, with a fantastic cast and crew, led by director Al Sadeer Masoud. We look forward to showcasing the series on Shahid VIP.”
The first season of Monataf Khater — which becomes the first Arabic Nordic Noir adaptation — is launching on Shahid VIP on today.
“Seeing The Killing unfold into Monataf Khater has been a fulfilling work,” said Aiman Al-Ziyoud, CEO and president of Charisma Group. “We are thrilled to be introducing the Nordic Noir genre to Shahid’s Arabic audiences who are increasingly looking for novel and gripping stories. Remaining true to the unique nature of the genre while suiting the Arabic viewers’ esthetic preferences proved an exciting challenge – one that our uniquely skilled team were perfectly positioned to do – bringing this immersive and gritty crime drama to the region.”
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
International
Netflix Comedy Series ‘Mom, Don’t Do That!’ Wins Taipei Festival Award Ahead of Worldwide Debut
-
Heat Vision
‘Ms. Marvel’ Finale Holds Latest (And Most Significant) Breadcrumb Leading to the MCU’s X-Men Introduction
-
-
Fresh Off the Boat
Constance Wu Reveals She Attempted Suicide in 2019 After ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Tweet Backlash
-
Issa Rae
Issa Rae, ‘Rap Sh!t’ Team on Exploring Female Rap World: “We Were Enraged and Inspired by This Double Standard”
-