Arabic Remake of Nordic Noir Hit ‘The Killing’ Launching on Saudi’s MBC

The adaptation shifts the action from Copenhagen to Cairo and is due to air on MBC's Shahid VIP streaming service.

Bassel Khayat in Monataf Khatar
Bassel Khayat in Monataf Khatar Courtesy of Shahid VIP

The Killing, the Danish TV crime series that helped ignite the Nordic Noir genre, landed an array of international awards — including a BAFTA — and sparked a sharp rise in demand for Faroese sweaters as worn by Sofie Gråbøl’s Detective Sarah Lund, has been given an Arabic-language remake.

Entitled Monataf Khater, the new adaptation is set to air on Shahid VIP, the subscription-based service of streaming platform Shahid of Saudi-owned Middle East broadcast giant MBC, with the action shifting from gloomy Copenhagen to sunny Cairo in Egypt, where the series was also filmed. Charisma Pictures, the scripted division of Charisma Group, produced the project, having acquired the rights from DR Sales. The series was written by Mohamed El Masry and directed by Sadeer Al Massoud (Qaid Majhol). Hossam Habbib served as director of photography.

Leading the cast are Bassel Khayat (Al Arrab, Tango), Riham Abdel Ghafour (Zay El Chams, Al Rahla) and Bassem Samra (Bent Esmaha Zaat, Menawra bi Ahliha).

“With its outstanding talent and gripping storylines, The Killing fast became a fan favorite and has gone on to earn a cult following across the world – not to mention a number of awards, including a BAFTA and International Emmy,” said Tareq Al Ibrahim, director of content at Shahid VIP. “We’re delighted to have teamed up with DR Drama and Charisma Pictures to create a new Arabic adaptation of the police procedural drama, with a fantastic cast and crew, led by director Al Sadeer Masoud. We look forward to showcasing the series on Shahid VIP.”

The first season of Monataf Khater — which becomes the first Arabic Nordic Noir adaptation — is launching on Shahid VIP on today.

“Seeing The Killing unfold into Monataf Khater has been a fulfilling work,” said Aiman Al-Ziyoud, CEO and president of Charisma Group. “We are thrilled to be introducing the Nordic Noir genre to Shahid’s Arabic audiences who are increasingly looking for novel and gripping stories. Remaining true to the unique nature of the genre while suiting the Arabic viewers’ esthetic preferences proved an exciting challenge – one that our uniquely skilled team were perfectly positioned to do – bringing this immersive and gritty crime drama to the region.”

ad