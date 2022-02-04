‘The L Word: Generation Q’ Renewed for Season 3 at Showtime

The L Word: Generation Q is returning to Showtime.

The update of the ground-breaking drama from showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan and creator Ilene Chaiken has been renewed for a third season at the ViacomCBS-backed premium cable network.

The news comes months after season two wrapped its run in October with the formal decision arriving after Showtime axed three of its scripted series — drama American Rust and comedies Black Monday and Work in Progress.

Showtime says the 10-episode third season of Generation Q will return at a date to be determined later this year. Original stars and exec producers Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey and Katherine Moennig will all return alongside new faces Arienne Mandi, Leo Sheng, Jacqueline Toboni, Rosanny Zayas, Sepideh Moafi and Jordan Hull. With the renewal, Generation Q will be halfway to the original L Word‘s six-season run.

The L Word renewal comes as Showtime recently wrapped its revival of fellow legacy title Dexter and brought back Ray Donovan for a wrap-up movie after the show’s untimely cancellation.

The cabler has been on a hot streak lately with Dexter: New Blood and freshman breakout Yellowjackets delivering strong ratings and streaming returns on the Showtime platform. Their scripted roster also includes the upcoming American Gigolo, Back to Life, Billions, The Chi, City on a Hill, The First Lady, Three Women, The Man Who Fell to Earth, Super Pumped, I Love That For You and Let the Right One In, among others.