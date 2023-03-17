Melanie Lynskey Reveals Husband Jason Ritter’s Role in Her ‘Last of Us’ Arc

While promoting the upcoming season of Yellowjackets, Melanie Lynskey shared a behind-the-scenes fact about her much-talked about guest role on HBO’s The Last of Us.

Lynskey appeared in a two-episode guest role in the hit video game adaptation’s first season, which just released its finale. Lynskey played Kathleen, a leader of a Kansas City-based revolutionary movement who the show’s main characters Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsay) come upon during their cross-country journey. Her story ends in an epic — and tragic — shoot-out, as the survivors are attacked by a herd of clickers, which is the show’s name for the terrifying former humans who are now controlled by a parasitic fungus that was mutated by global warming.

As it turns out, Lynskey’s real-life husband, actor Jason Ritter, was one of those clickers — and she even fired at him during a scene in episode five.

“He was a stunt person. He trained with the stunt people and he just did all these amazing stunts. It’s like his lifelong dream,” she told host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday’s Tonight Show. “He got put in the makeup and he came out of the ground and was falling over and doing all of these … I shot him once.”

Fallon shared a photo of the pair behind the scenes, with Ritter in full clicker makeup. (Ritter also commented on a behind-the-scenes photo on Twitter.) “So romantic!” she added.

The married actors have previously worked together when Ritter made a guest star appearance in Lynskey’s Hulu true-crime series Candy, which she starred in with Jessica Biel. In a bit of meta casting, both Ritter and Justin Timberlake appeared in guest roles — which were kept secret — alongside their wives.

And Ritter will also have a little-known guest role in the upcoming season of Showtime’s Yellowjackets, which releases its second season next week (March 24).

Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter Araya Doheny/Getty Images

During her late-night visit, Lynskey offered a tease about her main survival series. When talking about what’s in store for season two of Yellowjackets, Lynskey — who laughed when Fallon pointed out how sweet she is compared to the complicated characters she plays — said she was concerned for her younger co-stars when reading the season two scripts. Yellowjackets follows survivors of a plane crash, which Lynskey playing one of six known survivors in present day.

“There were moments I would get a script and read what they were having someone do and text Sophie Nélisse, who plays little me, and be like, ‘Are you OK?'” she said of the actress who plays the younger version of her character, Shauna, in the dual timeline Emmy-nominated series. “She’s like, ‘I think I can do it!’ She’s so talented. I love all of them.”