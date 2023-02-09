‘The Last of Us’ Premiere Pulls in Strong Streaming Numbers

Pedro Pascal and Anna Torv in 'The Last of Us'

Zombies had a big week in the streaming rankings for Jan. 9-15.

HBO’s The Last of Us, while it didn’t make the top 10 original series for the week, nonetheless had a strong debut on HBO Max. The Walking Dead, meanwhile, moved into second overall following the Netflix debut of its final episodes. Ginny & Georgia, meanwhile, repeated as the top overall title even without the presence of any undead.

The Last of Us amassed 223 million minutes of viewing time on HBO Max in the few hours after its Jan. 15 premiere (Nielsen’s weekly rankings cut off at the end of the night on Sundays). That equates to about 2.79 million HBO Max accounts watching the 80-minute episode. HBO said the first-night total for the show on all platforms was 4.7 million viewers, so HBO Max accounted for at least 59 percent of that total — and likely more, given the probability that multiple people were watching some of those Max streams. The streaming total doesn’t include linear viewing on the HBO cable channel, same-night replays or other on deamnd viewing.

By comparison, House of the Dragon’s first episode delivered 327 million minutes of streaming on HBO Max for its first night in August.

The Walking Dead had 1.43 billion minutes of viewing on Netflix for the week, a 58 percent jump from the previous week (its final episodes premiered on the streamer on Jan. 6). Ginny & Georgia also grew week to week, going from 2.52 billion to 2.73 billion minutes. Vikings: Valhalla (1.03 billion minutes), whose second season debuted Jan. 12, was the only other title to top a billion minutes of watch time.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries. The top streaming titles for Jan. 9-15 are below.

Overall

1. Ginny & Georgia (Netflix), 2.73 billion minutes viewed

2. The Walking Dead (Netflix), 1.43 billion

3. Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix), 1.03 billion

4. Cocomelon (Netflix), 918 million

5. Wednesday (Netflix), 810 million

6. NCIS (Netflix), 737 million

7. New Amsterdam (Netflix/Peacock), 673 million

8. Kaleidoscope (Netflix), 670 million

9. Friends (HBO Max), 648 million

10. Bluey (Disney+), 646 million

Original Series

1. Ginny & Georgia, 2.73 billion minutes

2. Vikings: Valhalla, 1.03 billion

3. Wednesday, 810 million

4. Kaleidoscope, 670 million

5. Jack Ryan (Prime Video), 531 million

6. The Circle (Netflix), 474 million

7. Pressure Cooker (Netflix), 428 million

8. Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street (Netflix), 362 million

9. Emily in Paris (Netflix), 338 million

10. The Recruit (Netflix), 295 million

Acquired Series

1. The Walking Dead, 1.43 billion minutes

2. Cocomelon, 919 million

3. NCIS, 737 million

4. New Amsterdam, 673 million

5. Friends, 648 million

6. Bluey, 646 million

7. Gilmore Girls (Netflix), 609 million

8. Criminal Minds (Hulu/Paramount+), 569 million

9. The Big Bang Theory (HBO Max), 568 million

10. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 532 million



