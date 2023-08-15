‘The Last of Us,’ ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ and WGA Score Humanitas Prizes

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' 'The Last of Us,' 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio,' and 'Cha Cha Real Smooth'

This year’s Humanitas Prizes for screenwriting, usually handed out at Beverly Hilton ceremony, were announced via the Los Angeles Times this year in solidarity with the unions on strike, including the Unite Here Local 11 hospitality workers. And on top of awarding shows like The Last of Us and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Humanitas, an organization founded in 1974, also honored the striking Writers Guild of America itself with its “Voice for Change” award. Past winners of that award have included Ava DuVernay and Kenya Barris.

Humanitas’ mission is to tell “stories that explore the human experience because we believe that the act of acknowledging our common humanity is transformational.” With that in mind, this year the organization’s winners include The Last of Us‘ Craig Mazin for the teleplay for the emotional and critically lauded episode “Long, Long Time” in the drama television category. In the comedy equivalent, Amy Sherman-Palladino won for the series finale of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Four Minutes.” On the film side, Tyler Perry’s Netflix project A Jazzman’s Blues was the victor in the drama category, while Cooper Raiff’s film Cha Cha Real Smooth got the comedy prize.

Other winners include Guillermo Del Toro‘s Pinocchio for family feature film, the Anne Frank limited series A Small Light, and Ondi Timoner’s documentary Last Flight Home. While the luncheon was canceled, there will be a party for the winners on Nov. 2 at the Avalon Hollywood.

The full list of winners and nominees is below.

DRAMA TELEPLAY

The Last of Us: “Long, Long Time,” written by Craig Mazin (WINNER)

Better Call Saul: “Saul Gone,” written by Peter Gould

A Million Little Things: “One Big Thing,” written by D.J. Nash and James Roday Rodriguez

All Creatures Great and Small: “Surviving Siegfried,” written by Ben Vanstone

COMEDY TELEPLAY

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Four Minutes,” written by Amy Sherman-Palladino (WINNER)

Atlanta: “The Goof Who Sat By the Door,” written by Francesca Sloan and Karen Joseph Adcock

Reservation Dogs: “Mabel,” written by Sterlin Harjo and Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs

Abbott Elementary: “Read-A-Thon,” written by Garrett Werner

CHILDREN’S TELEPLAY (Live Action or Animation)

Life By Ella: “Prison or Palace,” written by Hernán Barangan (WINNER)

Pinecone & Pony: “A Life of Adventure,” written by Gigi D.G.

The Crossover: “X’s and O’s,” written by Kwame Alexander and Damani Johnson

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: “Hair Today Gone Tomorrow,” written by Lisa Muse Bryant

DRAMA FEATURE FILM

A Jazzman’s Blues written by Tyler Perry (WINNER)

She Said written by Rebecca Lenkiewicz

Till written by Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp and Chinonye Chukwu

COMEDY FEATURE FILM

Cha Cha Real Smooth written by Cooper Raiff (WINNER)

The Greatest Beer Run Ever written by Peter Farrelly, Brian Currie and Pete Jones

Champions written by Mark Rizzo

Dealing with Dad written by Tom Huang

FAMILY FEATURE FILM

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio written by Guillermo del Toro and Patrick McHale (WINNER)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish written by Paul Fisher and Tommy Swerdlow

Gigi & Nate written by David Hudgins

LIMITED SERIES, TV MOVIE OR SPECIAL

A Small Light: “Pilot,” written by Tony Phelan and Joan Rater (WINNER)

Little America: “Paper Piano,” written by Brian Savelson

Little America: “Camel on a Stick,” written by Lee Eisenberg and Idil Ibrahim

An Amish Sin written by Michael Nankin and Barbara Nance

DOCUMENTARY

Last Flight Home written by Ondi Timoner (WINNER)

The Human Trial written by Lisa Hepner

Murder in Big Horn: “Episode 1,” written by Razella Benally and Matthew Galkin

Hold Your Fire written by Stefan Forbes

SHORT FILM

Sevap/Mitzvah written by Sabina Vajrača (WINNER)

Other Homes written by Joseph Lee

LOOK BACK AT IT written by Felicia Pride

Ninety-five Senses written by Chris Bowman and Hubbel Palmer



