‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer will ride again.

To little surprise, Netflix has renewed the drama from David E. Kelley based on author Michael Connelly for a second season. Netflix head of global television Bela Bajaria announced the news Tuesday during her time at the Banff World Media Festival.

The second season will consist of another batch of 10 episodes and be based on the fourth book in Connelly’s Lincoln Lawyer series, The Fifth Witness. (Season one was based on the second book, The Brass Verdict.) Additionally, Dailyn Rodriguez (Queen of the South) has boarded the drama as co-showrunner and exec producer. Ted Humphrey, who developed series alongside creator David E. Kelley, will also return as co-showrunner and exec producer. Kelley, as he did with ABC’s Big Sky, is expected to be less involved in the second season.

Lincoln Lawyer was originally developed for CBS in 2019 and landed at the network with a series commitment penalty. A+E Studios shopped the series after CBS’ surprising pass and it landed at Netflix, which redeveloped it and recast the central role of Mickey Haller with series lead Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. The actor will reprise his role in season two alongside fellow returning stars Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole and Angus Sampson.

The renewal was considered a given after the series broke out on the streamer. After launching May 13, Lincoln Lawyer has been on cruise control on Netflix’s Global Top 10 and has made the chart in 90 countries with a cumulative 260.53 million hours viewed as of June 5.

Kelley, Humphrey, Michael Connelly, Rodriguez, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson exec produce.

Lawyer is but one of a sprawling list of originals that Kelley has in the works across multiple platforms. The Ally McBeal and Boston Public alum is also behind Peacock’s Missing File, ABC’s Avalon, Netflix’s A Man in Full, Apple’s Presumed Innocent and HBO Max’s Love and Death, as well as Big Shot at Disney+. His Hulu drama, Nine Perfect Strangers, is also expected to land a second season.