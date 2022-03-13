First 5 Minutes of ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ Remake Released Online

Showtime has released online the opening sequence from its upcoming sci-fi series The Man Who Fell to Earth.

Below is the first five minutes of the series, which stars Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave) as an alien who arrives on Earth and becomes a revolutionary tech titan.

The clip was released as the show had its premiere screening at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, on Sunday.

The Man Who Fell to Earth is inspired by the Walter Tevis novel of the same name and the iconic 1976 David Bowie film, though the main character will be different than the previous iterations.

In addition to Ejiofor, the series stars Naomie Harris, Jimmi Simpson, Rob Delaney, Sonya Cassidy, Joana Ribeiro, Annelle Olaleye, Kate Mulgrew, Clarke Peters and Bill Nighy.

The CBS Studios series is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, John Hlavin, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Ejiofor, Rola Bauer and Françoise Guyonnet.

The Man Who Fell to Earth premieres April 24 on Showtime.