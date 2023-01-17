‘The Mandalorian’ Reveals Season 3 Trailer, New Directors

Lucasfilm unveiled the The Mandalorian season three trailer — as well as introduced a few previously unknown directors for the upcoming episodes — during Monday night’s NFL playoff game.

Directors on this season of The Mandalorian include returning helmer Rick Famuyiwa, Black Panther cinematographer Rachel Morrison, Minari filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung, Mandalorian actor Carl Weathers, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse‘s Peter Ramsey and returning Mando director Bryce Dallas Howard.

Pedro Pascal stars as the title character, traveling the galaxy with Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda). He stars alongside Katee Sackhoff, Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito. According to the logline, “The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

Jon Favreau once again serves as showrunner, executive producing with Dave Filoni, Famuyiwa, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck co-executive produce.

The Mandalorian launched with Disney+ in November 2019 and quickly became its flagship series. Season two ran in late 2020, and has spawned multiple spinoffs, including last year’s The Book of Boba Fett, and the upcoming Rosario Dawson-led series Ahoska.

The Mandalorian season three debuts March 1.