‘The Mandalorian’ Brings First Season 3 Trailer to D23

The Mandalorian made a splash at D23 Saturday, with star Pedro Pascal and the rest of his cast getting big cheers for the first season three trailer. The season bows in February 2023.

Giancarlo Esposito, who plays the villain Moff Gideon, commanded the audience with a rousing, take-no-breath monologue about the greatness of Star Wars, while filmmaker Rick Famuyiwa, who has been with the show since season one, called it a life-long aspiration to work in Star Wars.

“This has been a dream of mine since I first saw the film, the first film I ever saw in the movie theater,” said Famuyiwa, noting Star Wars “has shaped me as a person and a filmmaker.”

“You are a Mandalorian no more.”



The new season of #TheMandalorian starts streaming in 2023 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Bih7bW3JrS — Star Wars | Andor Premieres Sept 21 on Disney+ (@starwars) September 10, 2022

The series hails from executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

The landscape has changed in the nearly two years since The Mandalorian concluded season two in 2020. Multiple Star Wars spinoffs, including Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett have hit hte streaming service, while Marvel Studios has ramped up to release multiple series a year. But few shows can cut through like The Mandalorian, which remains Disney+’s flagship show thanks in part to the good will generated by Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda).

Season three marks the first since Lucasflim severed ties with Gina Carano, the controversial actor who played Cara Dune for two seasons before being fired over insensitive tweets in February 2021. She was dropped by agency UTA amid the fallout, and has since gone on to headline several low-budget films for right wing producers, including Breitbart and The Daily Wire.

It is one of a number of Star Wars shows coming up, including Andor, which bows later this month.