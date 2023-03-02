‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Sets a Date for Final Season

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is taking its final bow.

The award-winning, hit Amazon series from the Palladinos and starring Rachel Brosnahan will release its fifth and final season starting April 14. Three episodes will release at launch, with the remaining seven episodes releasing weekly on Fridays.

The news and teaser trailer comes after six years of viewers watching Midge Maisel (Brosnahan) ascend on the comedy stage, amid ups and downs in both her personal life and professional aspirations.

In the fifth and final season, Midge will find herself closer than ever to the success she’s dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away. More from the logline: “After burning bridges and being cut from tour, Midge Maisel persisted through season four, rebuilding her career and reputation. The final moments of the season culminated with Midge leaving Carnegie Hall reinvigorated and ready to weather any blizzard. After an epiphany in front of The Gordon Ford Show’s snowy billboard, Midge is ready to ‘Go forward’ and fight for her ascent to stardom — equipped with her quick wit and sharp tongue, and nothing else to lose.”

After the season four finale, husband-and-wife duo creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the decision to bring their Emmy darling show to a close.

“We always had a general endpoint in mind for the series, but it was somewhere at four or five or six or something like that. And it just seemed to fit in season five,” said co-showrunner Palladino. Sherman-Palladino added, “When it came down to five and out, we sat down and said, ‘OK, now what do we do to make sure that we stick the landing?’ Because, that’s the most important thing.”

Brosnahan, while in production on the final season, also spoke to THR about how she and the cast and crew were handling the news at the time, while looking ahead to Midge’s final season storyline: “I appreciate this portrait of an incredibly flawed woman chasing her ambition as hard as she knows how.”

The season four finale also gave viewers a long-awaited payoff with Midge Maisel and Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby), which Sherman-Palladino explained was always about “figuring out how his trajectory could inform Midge’s journey and what she could take from it, learn from it.”

The Palladinos, meanwhile, have known the series’ last images and final moment since the finale released last year.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is written and directed by Sherman-Palladino and Palladino, and, along with Emmy winner Brosnahan, stars four-time Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub, three-time Emmy winner Alex Borstein, Emmy nominee Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller and Jason Ralph.