‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Trailer: Stand-Up Comedian Midge Still Struggles for Career Success in Final Season

Prime Video on Monday released the official trailer for the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

In the final season, Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) “finds herself closer than ever to the success she’s dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away,” according to the official logline.

“It’s two steps forward, three steps back, and I’m tired of it,” Midge says of her stand-up comedy career.

Maisel‘s married showrunners Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino talked to The Hollywood Reporter after the season four finale, which offered a long-awaited payoff for fans of Midge and Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby), about planning the end of the acclaimed series.

“We always had a general endpoint in mind for the series, but it was somewhere at four or five or six, or something like that. And it just seemed to fit in season five,” Palladino told The Hollywood Reporter.

Sherman-Palladino added, “When it came down to five and out, we sat down and said, ‘OK, now what do we do to make sure that we stick the landing?’ Because that’s the most important thing.”

She continued, “We’ve invested so much time and energy and resources in these people and their journeys, the bar is just making sure that we put this cast through what we put them through and made them work as hard as they did, and that they get to come out of this feeling like they’ve made a good journey, and that their characters have traveled and ended someplace of worth.”

The Palladinos say they have known the series’ last images and final moment since the season four finale released last year.

Maisel is set to return April 14 with a three-episode premiere; new episodes will air weekly until the May 26 series finale.

The show has won 20 Emmys, including best comedy series as well as acting nods for Brosnahan, Alex Borstein and Tony Shalhoub.

The cast also includes Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller and Jason Ralph.

In addition, Gilmore Girls alums Milo Ventimiglia and Kelly Bishop will return for the last season.

Watch the trailer below.