‘The Masked Singer’ to Get Japanese Version From Amazon Prime

Hit singing competition format The Masked Singer is heading to Japan.

Amazon Prime Video is set to premiere a Japanese version of show, hosted by local actor and TV personality Yo Oizumi, on Sept. 3. It will be presented as an Amazon original.

Like the U.S. version and others around the world, the Japanese take on The Masked Singer will feature 12 masked celebrity performers signing recent pop hits as a judging panel tries to figure out who they are.

Amazon says Japan’s debut masked line-up features an eclectic mix of household names from the country’s worlds of entertainment, sport and culture. The star panelists joining Oizumi in the guessing game will be announced soon.

The Masked Singer format was created by South Korean studio Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation. Following the smash success of the show in South Korean during its debut season in 2015, over 40 international versions have been sold, produced and aired. The U.S. version, which airs on Fox and is presented by Nick Cannon, has been renewed for a sixth season to premiere in 2022.

“The Masked Singer has captivated audiences around the globe with its fun, bold and novel take on the talent show format, and we’re excited to bring the show to Prime Video customers in Japan,” said Erika North, head of Asia-Pacific originals for Amazon Studios.

Added host Oizumi: “I’m very excited about the challenge of presenting a series that has achieved such incredible international success, and I feel I’m ready for it! The Masked Singer has such a broad appeal and is something all the family can enjoy together on Amazon Prime Video.”