‘The Morning Show’ Snags Early Season 4 Renewal at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is locking in another season of The Morning Show.

The tech behemoth’s streaming service has renewed The Morning Show for a fourth season. The early pickup comes several months ahead of season three for the Jennifer Aniston- and Reese Witherspoon-led drama, which is scheduled to premiere in the fall.

Season three of the show will feature new additions to the cast including Jon Hamm, playing a corporate titan with his sights on UBA and Nicole Beharie as a new anchor on the show. Julianna Marguiles will reprise her role, and Tig Notaro, Stephen Fry and Natalie Morales will all have recurring parts.

The show’s second season, which ran in fall 2021, was set a year-plus earlier than that, and its season finale showed Alex (Aniston) testing positive for COVID-19 in the early stages of the pandemic and anchoring the show from her home. As with the first season, the finale ended with a cut to a black screen.

“It’s a portrayal of what happens to a person being that broken down and that kind of surrendered because your body is so sick, where there’s no filter and there’s just the truth,” Aniston told The Hollywood Reporter of Alex’s mindset as the season wrapped. “She’s hit: Fuck it. And doesn’t give a shit what anybody thinks anymore. She’s spent the whole season trying to plug up all the holes in the canoe so she could not be found out, this desperation. But now she’s saying, unapologetically: This is who I am, this is what I am.”

Media Res, Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Aniston’s Echo Films produce The Morning Show. Charlotte Stoudt serves as showrunner for season three, taking over for Kerry Ehrin, who steered the first two seasons. She executive produces Witherspoon, Aniston, director Mimi Leder, Media Res’ Michael Ellenberg, Hello Sunshine’s Lauren Neustadter and Echo Films’ Kristin Hahn.