Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Are Ready to Burn It All Down (Again) in ‘The Morning Show’ Season 3

If there’s one theme of The Morning Show, it’s that secrets never stay buried.

Ever since the launch of the Apple TV+ media drama, the starring characters played by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, along with their allies at the fictional UBA morning news program, have attempted to expose those secrets, staging coup after coup, in hopes of carrying out a cultural revolution. And with the release of the first teaser for the forthcoming season (below), the third go-around for the TMS team looks to be no exception.

The one-minute look at season three spotlights each of the main characters following the cliffhanger events of season two. Change-maker Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) says she wanted to make a difference and her partner-in-crime Alex Levy (Aniston) says she needs to have a say in the future of the show; amped-up executive Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) says he wants to build something with purpose (and win), while defeated publicist Stella Bak (Greta Lee) calls the whole thing smoke and mirrors.

Then, in comes the new character, a tech titan who takes an interest in UBA, played by Jon Hamm, to offer the team a lifeline: “You need a miracle,” he says. Elsewhere, Alex threatens to expose more secrets and Cory says he wants to “burn it all down.” The teaser ends with a shot of Bradley and Alex, hinting that they might just take Cory’s advice.

The 10-episode third season launches Sept. 13 with the first two episodes, followed by a weekly release on Wednesdays.

For a refresher, the second season, which aired in November 2021, ended the show’s timeline in March 2020 with the U.S. on the cusp of lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After exposing UBA amid the #MeToo movement (and nearly derailing their broadcasting careers) in season one, Bradley and Alex once again found themselves fighting the good fight in season two. The season ended with a COVID-stricken Alex addressing the nation live after she was “canceled” over her exposed relationship with the Morning Show‘s disgraced former anchor Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), who died earlier in the season.

Her season-ending speech — which cut The Morning Show to black after a broadcast for the second season in a row — capped a COVID-heavy season and left the show’s future open-ended about where it could go.

The logline for season three reads: “The future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan (Hamm) takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom.”

Along with executive producers Witherspoon and Aniston, the star-studded ensemble cast includes Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Lee, Julianna Margulies and newcomers to the series Hamm and Nicole Beharie.

Charlotte Stoudt is the showrunner starting with season three, and is also an executive producer. Previous showrunner Kerry Ehrin, who has an Apple TV+ overall deal and who developed The Morning Show, is a consultant on the season. The Emmy-winning series has already been renewed for a fourth season.

The Morning Show is produced by the studio Media Res and executive produced by Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, along with Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films and Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine. Mimi Leder, an executive producer, is the season director.