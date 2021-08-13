‘The OA’ Creators Set Mystery Drama ‘Retreat’ at FX

The OA creators have set up shop at FX.

Longtime collaborators Zal Batmanglij and Brit Marling are re-teaming for Retreat, an OA-like mystery drama that has been picked up as a limited series at FX.

Retreat follows an amateur sleuth as she attempts to solve a murder at a secluded retreat. It revolves around a Gen Z amateur sleuth named Darby Hart, who, along with 11 other guests, are invited by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a Retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must fight to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.

Marling and Batmanglij will write the scripts and both will direct. Marling, as she did in The OA, will star in a key role. The duo will also exec produce alongside Andrea Sperling (Transparent). Retreat is produced in-house at FX Productions.

“Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij have delivered a suspenseful story that updates the classic mystery genre with a bold new character for our times,” said Gina Balian, president of originals at FX. “We are thrilled that Brit and Zal and the rest of the creative team will bring this series to life with their unique points of view and care.”

The Retreat marks the first series for Marling and Batmanglij since Netflix unceremoniously canceled The OA after a two-season run in 2019. The series, which starred Marling, was originally planned to run for five seasons but wound up ending with a cliffhanger. The trippy drama maintains an impressive 84 percent rating among critics and viewers alike on RottenTomatoes.com.

The Retreat joins a roster of scripted originals developed by John Landgraf and his team at FX including Reservation Dogs, Atlanta, Better Things, Dave, Mayans, Snowfall, What We Do in the Shadows and the upcoming BJ Novak anthology, Platform.

Marling and Batmanglij are repped by CAA; Sperling is with UTA.