Paramount+’s ‘The Offer’ Pulls Planned Shoot at Chateau Marmont Amid Protests

Paramount+’s upcoming series The Offer has scrapped a planned shoot at the Chateau Marmont days before it was set to begin.

The series, which depicts the making of The Godfather, will no longer shoot August 25 through 27 at the storied hotel amid a boycott campaign centered on management’s treatment of former workers, according to union UNITE HERE Local 11, which represents hotel workers in Los Angeles. “We applaud Paramount Plus’s decision to honor the boycott of the Chateau Marmont. We thank all the Hollywood unions — SAG AFTRA, IATSE, Teamsters. WGA and DGA — for supporting these courageous workers who have spoken out for dignity and respect,” union co-president Kurt Petersen said in a statement.

A representative for Paramount+ confirmed that the shoot had changed locations. A Chateau Marmont spokesperson said, “As usual, the Chateau Marmont doesn’t comment on the personal or business affairs of its clients. If, however, this production turns out to have been moved as a result of Unite Here Local 11’s interference, it would be yet another example of the union’s harassment of a non-union hotel and damaging the livelihood of hospitality workers who currently enjoy employment at the Chateau with wages and benefits greater than prevailing union standards.”

According to the union, which had started organizing Chateau Marmont workers before the onset of COVID-19, the limited series’ shoot changed locations after the production learned of ongoing labor protests. Over the past year, UNITE HERE Local 11, former workers and their supporters have loudly objected to the hotel laying off over 200 workers during the pandemic without affordable healthcare and to claims of unchecked racial discrimination and sexual harassment in the workplace pre-pandemic. (Chateau Marmont management has denied allegations of labor mistreatment, discrimination and harassment.) The protests have led to substantial press attention.

In April, a night shoot for Aaron Sorkin’s Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz biopic Being the Ricardos, from Amazon Studios, was similarly canceled last-minute “in solidarity with The Chateau Marmont’s workforce,” producer Todd Black said at the time.

The boycott effort, supported by Jane Fonda, Alfonso Cuarón and others, is attempting to convince hotel management to rehire more workers laid off during the pandemic and to “ensur[e] that all workers — regardless of their race, sex, or background — feel treated with dignity and respect,” per UNITE HERE Local 11. “Worker solidarity extends across all Industries. An injury to one is an injury to all. As we see the workers at Chateau Marmont fighting for dignity, respect and safety in the workplace, we will continue to encourage Hollywood productions and our members to honor the current boycott,” said Teamsters Local 399 recording secretary & organizer Lindsay Dougherty in a statement. “We stand in solidarity with all current and past employees of the Chateau Marmont.”

In July, the protests heated up when UNITE HERE Local 11 filed an unfair labor practices charge with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging that management had surveilled former workers at protests. “This meritless claim is just another attempt by Unite Here Local 11 to harass a non-union hotel — a hotel which actually provides significantly better pay and health benefits to its employees than the union does for the same positions,” a hotel spokesperson said in response.

Aug. 23, 5:46 p.m. Updated to include the Chateau Marmont spokesperson’s statement.