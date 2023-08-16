Sinclair Daniel Gets Paranoid in Sinister ‘The Other Black Girl Trailer

Sinclair Daniel gets rightly paranoid about her workplace as she faces a series of sinister events in the debut trailer for Hulu’s psychological thriller The Other Black Girl, set for a streaming release on Sept. 13.

The original series from Onyx Collective and based on Zakiya Dalila Harris’ 2021 bestselling novel revolves around Nella Rogers, played by Daniel, an editorial assistant in a starkly white New York City publishing house who is tired of being manipulated and marginalized as the only Black girl at her company.

So she gets excited when Hazel-May McCall, played by Ashleigh Murray, is hired and sits in the office cubicle behind her own. But as Hazel becomes the office darling at Wagner Books, Nella spirals and discovers something sinister is going on as she is left in the dust.

“I feel like I’m completely losing my mind,” Nella says at one point in the trailer, as Sinclair’s character begins to see ghostly images peering back at her from computer screens and down office hallways, as if she’s being pursued.

Nella even has notes left on her desk, including: “LEAVE WAGNER. NOW.” The trailer, with a host of horror pic elements, leaves viewer to decide whether Nella has reason to be suspicious of Hazel and the tormenting forces in her workplace, or if she is merely deluded.

The ensemble cast for The Other Black Girl includes Brittany Adebumola, Hunter Parrish, Bellamy Young, Eric McCormack and Garcelle Beauvais. The series is executive produced by Rashida Jones, Adam Fishbach, Zakiya Dalila Harris, Jordan Reddout, Gus Hickey, Tara Duncan, Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey.

Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey are co-showrunners of the 10-episode adaptation, which will release in full on Hulu.