‘The Other Two’ Creators Set Psychological Comedy at HBO

The Other Two creators Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider are expanding their relationship with WarnerMedia.

The duo, whose Comedy Central favorite reached a broader audience after moving to HBO Max, has set up a new series for HBO. The premium cable network has handed out a script deal for an untitled comedy with Kelly and Schneider attached as writers.

The project is described as a dark, psychological comedy set in the year 2000, about a closeted gay teen who constantly dissociates and imagines he’s a famous (straight) actor merely playing the role. That is, until he meets someone who upends his entire way of thinking.

Kelly and Schneider are writing the script and will exec produce the potential series alongside Adam Scott and his wife and Gettin’ Rad Productions partner Naomi Scott.

The Other Two, co-created, co-written exec produced by Kelly and Schneider, moved from ViacomCBS’ Comedy Central after its first season to HBO Max. The series bowed its second season in August and was recently renewed for a third season on the WarnerMedia-backed streamer.

Kelly and Schneider’s credits include serving as Saturday Night Live‘s youngest co-head writers in history during its 42nd season. The duo was part of the Emmy win for outstanding variety series. (SNL also earned a prestigious Peabody for political satire that same season.)

Kelly also set up The Both Die at the End, a sci-fi comedy series that counts J.J. Abrams as an exec producer at HBO in February 2019. It’s unclear if that project is still active.

Kelly is repped by WME and Jackoway; Schneider is with UTA, 3 Arts and Hansen Jacobson. The Scotts are with WME, Rise and PJ Shapiro.