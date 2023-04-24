ChaseDreams Is (Almost) 18 in Trailer for ‘The Other Two’ Season 3

After a time jump, child star ChaseDreams is now (almost) 18 in a trailer for The Other Two and his mom, Molly Shannon’s Pat Dubek, is “more powerful than she could have ever imagined,” according to HBO’s logline for season three.

The Max Original series from SNL alums Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider — which stars Drew Tarver and Heléne Yorke as Cary and Brooke, the Dubek siblings that went from living in the shadow of their pop star little brother (Case Walker) to that of their Oprah-esque mother (Shannon) — returns May 4 with two episodes and picks up three years after where the second season left off.

In the trailer, Cary’s first feature The Night Nurse is about to premiere after “the most COVID delays of any movie,” Brooke is engaged and conflicted about her career as a talent manager, Pat is a network exec lining up a summer slate that includes Drape Disasters with Maria Menounos, and Chase is navigating the career transition that comes with turning 18.

Ken Marino (Streeter), Josh Segarra (Lance), Wanda Sykes (Shuli) and Brandon Scott Jones (Curtis) return as the Dubek family’s inner-circle, and new guest stars featured this season include Simu Liu, Fin Argus, Ann Dowd, Edie Falco, Ben Platt, Dylan O’Brien, Lukas Gage and Kiernan Shipka.