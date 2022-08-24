This Week in TV: ‘The Patient,’ ‘Archer,’ ‘See’ Final Season

Steve Carell does a dramatic turn in FX’s latest series for Hulu, one of cable’s longest running animated series returns and Jason Momoa’s Apple TV+ series begins its final season in the week of Aug. 24-30. Additionally, college football begins its season and a handful of summer broadcast series close out their runs.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

The Patient has an intriguing hook: A therapist (Steve Carell) wakes up chained to the floor in the basement of a former client (Domhnall Gleeson), who reveals to Carell’s Alan that he’s a serial killer and needs help fighting off his urges to murder people. It goes deeper than the premise, however: “driven in large part by what is possibly Carell’s finest dramatic performance to date, there’s a nuanced series here beyond the juicy pitch … that has caused it to linger in my mind long after completing it,” THR critic Daniel Fienberg writes. The FX-produced series from The Americans creators Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, premieres Tuesday on Hulu, with episodes debuting weekly.

Also on streaming …

See, starring Jason Momoa and set in a world where nearly all of humanity has lost the sense of sight, begins its third and last season Friday on Apple TV+. Comedian and Ramy actor Mohammed Amer stars in Mo (Wednesday, Netflix). Hulu dramatizes the life of Mike Tyson in Mike (Thursday). Thursday also brings a new season of Star Trek: Lower Decks to Paramount+ and a pair of Peacock series: British import Everything I Know About Love and Bill Nye’s docuseries The End is Nye. Arden Cho stars in the workplace/romantic dramedy Partner Track (Friday, Netflix).

On cable …

Returning: Archer begins its 13th season on FXX at 10 p.m. Wednesday — and its first without Malory Archer, the spy chief voiced by the late Jessica Walter. Her son, Sterling (H. Jon Benjamin), finally feels free of his now-retired mother, but the leadership vacuum ramps up the petty office politics at the agency to new levels.

Also: FX follows Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they buy a Welsh soccer team in Welcome to Wrexham (10 p.m. Wednesday). Animated comedy Little Demon (10 p.m. Thursday, FXX) stars Aubrey Plaza, Lucy DeVito and Danny Devito. The annual Video Music Awards air at 8 p.m. Sunday on MTV and a host of other ViacomCBS channels (including The CW). Freeform’s docuseries Keep This Between Us and Nat Geo’s America’s National Parks both premiere at 9 p.m. Monday.

On broadcast …

Finale: The last warriors standing take their last shots at the American Ninja Warrior course in the season finale (8 p.m. Monday, NBC). The remaining competitors are vying for a top prize of up to $1 million.

Also: The season also ends for Mysteries Decoded (8 p.m. Wednesday, The CW) and So You Think You Can Dance (8 p.m. Tuesday, Fox). College football soft launches its 2022 season on Saturday — no ranked teams are playing, but Fox will televise Northwestern vs. Nebraska from Dublin, Ireland, at 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT. British drama Guilt premieres at 9 p.m. Sunday on PBS’ Masterpiece.