‘The Peripheral’ Season 2 Scrapped at Amazon

The Peripheral has had its second season renewal at Amazon’s Prime Video undone, putting an end to the sci-fi series.

The un-renewal comes during strikes by Hollywood writers and actors, and sources cite the work stoppages as the reason for The Peripheral not moving ahead with a second season. Prime Video had picked up a second season in February, about two months after the first (and now only) season finished its run.

The series is the first show to have an order rescinded with the strikes cited as the reason for the un-renewal. Season two had begun preproduction in early May when writers went on strike in seeking a better contract from studios and streamers. Actors union SAG-AFTRA called its own strike in mid-July.

Created by Scott B. Smith and based on a William Gibson novel, The Peripheral is set in a near-future world and stars Chloe Grace Moretz as a woman who discovers a secret connection to an alternate reality. Joy and Nolan executive produced the series, which hails from their former home, Warner Bros. TV, and Amazon Studios, where the duo signed an overall deal in 2019.

That The Peripheral would earn a second season came as somewhat of a surprise, insiders previously told The Hollywood Reporter. The series was developed by former Amazon Studios head of genre programming Sharon Tal Yguado, who was instrumental in bringing Joy and Nolan to the retail giant and streamer. The executive departed earlier that same year, with the series scoring a formal order in late 2019.

The Peripheral cost close to $175 million for its eight-episode first season. By comparison, Joy and Nolan’s futuristic HBO drama Westworld cost an estimated $140 million for the same episode count. The season two renewal was for a shorter run, with sources noting the streamer only picked up six installments after what sources described as lukewarm audience engagement. “It probably should have been canceled,” an insider told THR in April in a feature about how Amazon’s big swings have been hampered by confusion and frustration. “But they made a megadeal and the political capital they would lose with Lisa and Jonah would be too great. And they have other shows coming.” Video game adaptation Fallout, the next show from Nolan and Joy, is also “extremely expensive,” a source said at the time.

Smith served as showrunner of The Peripheral and executive produced with Joy, Nolan, director Vincenzo Natali, Athena Wickham and Steven Hoban.

Deadline first reported the cancellation.