Amazon’s ‘The Peripheral’ Renewed for Season 2

Amazon is returning to The Peripheral.

The e-commerce giant and streamer has renewed the futuristic drama from Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan for a second season.

The series from creator Scott B. Smith is based on William Gibson’s 2014 book of the same name and premiered its eight-episode freshman run in October with a pair of episodes before wrapping its season Dec. 2.

The series made Nielsen’s top 10 streaming chart once, the week of its finale, when its 394 million minutes ranked eighth among original series. Amazon, like other streamers, does not release viewership data like completion rates, etc.

The Peripheral is the first series that Joy and Nolan developed via the nine-figure overall deal the married duo signed in April 2019 with Amazon. The drama hails from Warner Bros. TV, where Joy and Nolan had been based prior to their move to the streamer.

The Peripheral was developed by former Amazon Studios head of genre programming Sharon Tal Yguado, who was instrumental in bringing Joy and Nolan to the retail giant/streamer. The exec exited the company in March 2019. The project was formally ordered to series in late 2019.

Chloe Grace Moretz, Gary Carr, Jack Reynor and JJ Field star in the series that counts Smith, Vincenzo Natali, Nolan, Joy, Kilter Films’ Athena Wickham, Greg Plageman and Steven Hoban among its exec producers.

The series is but one that Joy and Nolan have in the works at Amazon. The couple, who said an early farewell to HBO’s Westworld last year, is also working on an adaptation of the best-selling video game Fallout for Amazon under their Kilter Films banner.